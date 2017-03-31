HB2 Deal Heading to Governor’s Desk

The law is estimated to have cost the state millions through the loss of jobs, businesses and consumer spending.

AUSTIN, Texas North Carolina’s replacement on Thursday of a law prohibiting transgender people from using restrooms in accordance with their gender identity could be the death knell for similar restrictions still being considered in about a dozen other states.

The Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act, commonly known as House Bill 2 or HB2, was signed into law in North Carolina by Republican former Gov.

Basketball-mad North Carolina is hoping its move to roll back its “bathroom bill” will help it avoid another costly hit when the NCAA selects four years of championship sites for a variety of sports. The law also limits localities’ ability to pass nondiscrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The NCAA already removed championship events from the state this year because of the law, which limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use restrooms in schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.

On Wednesday, Arkansas state Senator Linda Collins-Smith, a Republican, withdrew the bathroom bill she had proposed in that state.

The NCAA recently sent a stern message to the Tar Heel State, warning that “absent any change in the law, our position remains the same regarding hosting current or future events in the state”. The 2017 NBA All Star Game was originally planned to take place in Charlotte, the most populous city in North Carolina, but was moved to New Orleans after HB2 was passed. The case is scheduled for oral arguments before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Virginia, on May 10. In a few minutes, we’ll hear from a transgender rights advocate in North Carolina.

“It doesn’t do anything to better the lives of LGBT North Carolinians”, he continued. And when you’re a transgender person who’s having to worry about their own safety, who’s having to worry about facing violence and discrimination when they set foot outside our homes, four years is a long time to wait.

City Council Member Mike Barber agrees. Many on the right say the repeal went too far.

What is the “compromise” bill?

On Thursday, amid the mounting pressure, North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to undo HB2, and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed the measure into law.

SHAPIRO: The Democratic governor was elected on a pledge to repeal HB2.

The bill prevents local agencies, like the UNC system or school boards, from regulating multiple-occupancy bathrooms or changing areas. The NCAA pulled events from the state over the past year in part because six states had banned non-emergency spending on travel to North Carolina, for example by sports teams from public universities. HB142 states local governments can not enact anti-discrimination laws until December 2020.

As a result, it was unclear whether the retreat from HB2 would stop the boycotts or satisfy the NCAA.

“No NCAA basketball game, corporation, or entertainment concert is worth even one little girl being harmed or frightened in a bathroom”, Tami Fitzgerald, the coalition’s executive director, wrote in an email.

The bill expected to repeal HB2 is House Bill 142.

What’s next for the compromise bill?

The compromise bill passed the Senate, 32-16, in a late morning vote after only brief discussion.

A bill rolling back North Carolina’s contentious LGBT “bathroom bill” has passed the General Assembly and is now headed to the governor’s desk.

“At its core, it’s a statewide prohibition on equality”, Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin told reporters, adding that consequences could fall on Cooper, whom gay rights activists backed in the election, for backing a “dirty deal”.