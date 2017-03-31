Heitkamp says she’ll vote for Trump’s Supreme Court pick

Heidi Heitkamp on Thursday became the first Democratic senators to publicly declare their intention to vote for Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Gorsuch’s nomination on April 3.

He suggested that Democrats might either vote to confirm Gorsuch on the grounds that he is a “distinguished nominee” or they might vote a “firm but nonetheless gracious and respectful “no” without resorting to the filibuster”.

Clements: Steen says future considerations by the Supreme Court important to American agriculture include issues related to the Waters of the U.S. Rule and critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act.

If Democrats hold their ground on Gorsuch, and Republicans get rid of the filibuster rule to confirm him, lawmakers in both parties worry it’s a slippery slope toward eliminating the filibuster rule altogether.

Heitkamp said that Gorsuch “has a record as a balanced, meticulous and well-respected jurist who understands the rule of law”.

Thirty-two Democratic senators, including Minnesota’s Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar, support a filibuster, while 14 are undecided.

“We shouldn’t be surprised to see tensions boil over on the question of whether or not to confirm the president’s Supreme Court nominee”, said Sarah Binder, an expert on the filibuster and a professor of Political Science at the George Washington University.

Democrats likely won’t like Heitkamp’s lavish praise of Judge Gorsuch either. Democrats nixed the filibuster rule for lower-court nominees in 2013 (to the ire of Republicans), but it still takes 60 votes to advance a Supreme Court nominee and to pass bills.

In the end, I think life tenure is not the best solution, but I think it is the only one if we truly want justices who are bound by nothing other than the law itself. She said her vote for Gorsuch “does not diminish how disturbed I am by what Republicans did to Judge Garland”, but she said two wrongs don’t make a right.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that Democrats would filibuster Gorsuch, meaning Republicans, who hold a 52-48 advantage, would have to pick up the support of eight Democrats to overcome the blocking procedure.

“I think it would be bad for the Senate”, he acknowledged. Meanwhile, some Democrats have said they oppose Gorsuch but haven’t spoken directly to whether they will filibuster him. “If we don’t work with the other side, then we probably won’t even do either”. “And now it’s being used, so you know, when Harry did the deal and pulled the nuclear option out, once it’s been used once, it’s going to be used time and time again”.

Democratic base voters and activist groups view the spot as a “stolen seat”, and have genuine concerns about Gorsuch’s judicial record.