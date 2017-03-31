‘Hideous’ Cristiano Ronaldo statue sparks social media laughs

Ronaldo was seen laughing and joking with dignitaries in front of the statue, which bears a unusual grimace and drew a range of humorous criticisms on Twitter.

Some of his fellow football stars even waded in on the fun, with Joey Barton suggesting the bust looked more like ex-Sunderland striker Niall Quinn. He already has a statue, a museum and a hotel named for him in Madeira.

The rebrand of Madeira’s airport, “Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo“, has received mixed reviews with Ronaldo insisting “I never asked for this”. Worthy of the most incredible wax figures failed (to see the worst of the worst, we suggest you go take a look at this disturbing slideshow ), the bust was inaugurated Wednesday in Madeira, in the presence of CR7. Other wags opined the bust’s image was more like ex-Liverpool Norwegian worldwide defender John Arne Riise.

The 32-year-old player is a local hero in Madeiro where he was born.

He said: “Thank you for being here in my honour”.

This also isn’t the first time Ronaldo has been honored with a statue in his home country.

Ronaldo, Rebelo de Sousa said in his speech, is “an example of excellence” and “projects Madeira and Portugal across the world far more than anybody else”.

“To see this airport bear my name is a very special thing”, said Ronaldo, who skippered Portugal to victory in the European championships a year ago.

The ceremony was attended by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, president of the government of Madeira autonomous region Miguel Albuquerque as well as Ronaldo’s family member and friends.

The statue was revealed at a ceremony to name the island’s airport after him.