High school football players arrested for hazing

12 News tried to reach Hamilton High School’s head football coach, Steve Belles, at his home in Gilbert Thursday after the charges were announced, but no one answered the door. However, prosecutors are requesting that the pair be moved to the adult court system, a press release said.

A 15-year-old is still being investigated as a potential suspect, but has not been charged, Jacinto said. If anyone else has information that may be helpful to this investigation, the District joins in urging you to contact Chandler Police Department immediately at (480) 782-4130.

Administrators also say it distributes information focused on violence, harassment and bullying in a handbook students got at the beginning of the school year. “However, any disciplinary measure the district takes will be in accordance with district policy and procedure”.

Two of the original suspects, including an unidentified 18-year-old student, were released by Chandler police Wednesday night without charges. Nor are they identifying the adult because he has not been charged, Mejia said.

“It’s not something that if I had a meeting and I asked everybody what they know about hazing and they don’t know”.

These crimes were committed between September 2015 to January 2017.

Three teenagers have been charged with serious crimes in connection with a hazing investigation at Hamilton High School. He did say “multiple victims have been identified, and they are all male juveniles”. Two 16-year-olds were charged as juveniles with kidnapping, aggravated assault and assault.

Some sources at the school said police visited coaches before spring break.

On March 30, Locke issued another statement reiterating Chandler Unified’s anti-hazing policy.

“The District’s adoption and enforcement of its anti-hazing policy furthe promotes the right of students to be educated in a positive, safe, and respectful learning environment”.