Highlights: Podolski goal lifts Germany over England

In turn, the British, last summer in France at the European Championships were directly speaking, not in the best way, and the way to the finale stopped at the stage 1/8, where England unexpectedly lost to Iceland with a score of 1: 2.

“It was a great first game and was loads of fun to play in”, said Werner, even though he received whistles from the Dortmund crowd when he was taken off after 77 minutes.

Lukas Podolski has signed out of global football in style.

Germany’s Sami Khedira was ruled out hours before the game, joining a long list of absentees, including Manuel Neuer, Julian Draxler, Mario Gomez and Mesut Ozil, with coach Joachim Loew forced to make changes.

“Normally fairytales don’t happen in football, but it did for him [Podolski]”, Southgate said.

“It will be tight for us up front”. “I am proud of the last 13 years”, beamed the 31-year-old, who will join Japan’s Vissel Kobe next season.

Coming off the pitch to receive his rightful accolades and a standing ovation from the home crowd, the PA system at Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion played an iconic tune from the hit film Gladiator. “We won 1-0 and I got the goal“, the forward added.

“People recognise those who have made 100 caps, we have always given presentations for that, and people acknowledge the contribution they’ve made”, Southgate said.

“I don’t know if it’s traditional in England to give someone a farewell game, but when I am England boss or the president I will say ‘Wayne, next week you’ve got a game”.

“A lot of the lads are playing three at the back at their clubs and in the short time we had to work on it, he utilised the time really well so we had a good few sessions to work on it”.

” It took us a while to get used to this and slowly but surely I think our players got used to rhythm”.

With three wins out of four games in the World Cup 2018 qualifying campaign, England are two points clear at the top of the group F.

England defender Gary Cahill admitted a failure to punish Germany saw Gareth Southgate’s first match as permanent manager end in a 1-0 defeat.

“That was a good learning experience for them, but I am very pleased with what we learned, the manner of the performance”.

“It’s not been a great night, it won’t be memorable in anyone’s minds at the end of careers but it was invaluable to me to use the information we collected for Sunday”.