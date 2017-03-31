Hollande and Merkel deal a major blow to May’s Brexit plan

The British government unveiled The Great Repeal Bill: White Paper, which explains how officials plan “to convert European Union law into domestic law”.

Amid fury from Brussels at what some saw as a tactless attempt at blackmail, Brexit Secretary David Davis and Home Secretary Amber Rudd both tried to suggest there was no motive in linking the two items. A strong, independent country needs control of its own laws.

David Davis, the British minister in charge of Brexit, said that Britain will continue to press the issue. Sovereignty doesn’t sound so shiny when it comes in the form of figures.

On Thursday, the British parliament also began the lengthy process of uncoupling the country from more than 40 years of European Union laws and regulation. The ball is now in the prime minister’s court.

Mr Tusk’s negotiation guidelines are expected to endorse the leaders’ insistence that Brexit terms – including the so-called “divorce bill” – must be settled before a new trade relationship can be discussed. Not known for its discretion, The Sun newspaper has obtusely translated the line for its readers, running the genuinely grim headline: “Your Money or Your Lives“. Unsurprisingly, it has been interpreted by the European community as a threat, and condemned as blackmail.

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was scathing about Cameron, blaming him for allowing internal divisions within the Conservatives to lead to Brexit.

The European Parliament’s chief negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt hit back immediately saying that “citizens’ security was far too serious a subject” to be held hostage to the negotiations.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has made two visits to Brussels in recent weeks, telling Mr Tusk and other senior officials that the 1998 Belfast Agreement must not be “damaged in any way”.

“We have got to negotiate a replacement for that piece of the treaty, and that is what we are setting up to do”.

Mrs Merkel ended her speech with a quote from the philosopher Erich Fromm: “He said one loves what one makes a lot of effort for and what one makes a lot of effort for one loves”.

He said Britain had a “moral duty” to end the uncertainty facing Britons living in the European Union – and EU citizens living in the United Kingdom – as it was not their fault that Britain had voted to leave.

“Only when the relevant questions are clarified can we subsequently – but hopefully soon – talk about our future relationship”, the chancellor said in a speech in Berlin.

“At the heart of the referendum decision was sovereignty”.

“As our closest friend and neighbour, we hope after our departure to establish a close and special relationship with all the countries in the European Union”. Brexit in itself is already punitive enough.

Those warnings have come to fruition a day after the United Kingdom delivered the official Brexit letter to the EU.