Homeland Security beefs up measures due to new intelligence

The UK followed suit, saying it too would immediately impose similar device restrictions, but it added flights from Tunisia and Lebanon to its list, and excluded those from the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.

The move comes rapidly on the heels of the US Department of Homeland Security establishing rules that will see passengers travelling on airlines from eight nations banned from bringing laptops, iPads, Kindles and cameras aboard flights. A United States official told BuzzFeed News the ban had been pushed by the White House, and was spurred by increased chatter in recent weeks that militants wanted to hide bombs in laptops.

Senior US administration officials said that the rules were made after “evaluated intelligence” that terrorists continue to target commercial aviation by “smuggling explosives in portable electronic devices”, the Washington Post reported.

The open-ended ban by the U.S. will affect more than 50 flights from 10 airports in Cairo, Egypt; Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE; Istanbul, Turkey; Doha, Qatar; Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City; Casablanca, Morocco; and Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A spokesperson for Downing Street told BuzzFeed News that the decision by the United Kingdom government to announce a similar ban would be based on the same intelligence. The US Officials said the airports were selected based on the “current threat picture”. Passengers with these devices are advised to check with their airlines for more details on transporting these items. Passengers can still carry cell phones and approved medical devices.

Of the 9 airlines affected by the US ban, 8 offer direct routes to Canada, including through Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

Muslim-majority nations with United States bound flights – Queen Alia Airport, Cairo Airport, Ataturk Airport, King Abdulaziz Airport, King Khalid International Airport, Kuwait International Airport, Mohammed V International Airport, Doha Airport, Dubai Airport, and Abu Dhabi Airport – should take note of the new law.

The airline has one flight from Egypt today and one on Saturday.

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at the aviation consultancy StrategicAero Research, told Al Jazeera there is “merit” in the theory that the ban could see seen as a way to stifle Gulf Cooperation Council airline demand for travel to the US.

Officials said that they believe a threat to the US would be negated if a passenger transferred through a secondary city with additional and more trustworthy screening procedures.