Hong Kong civil servant becomes first female chief executive

Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Leung Chun-ying said on Monday that he and his team will give the victor of the chief executive election the best possible support to bring about a smooth transition. The four legislators, including student leader Law, face being removed by Hong Kong’s Justice Department over charges that their swearing-in oaths were invalid because they did not repeat word-for-word a strict pledge of allegiance to mainland China.

“We’ve got a long road to go”.

The election committee is described as “broadly representative”, but is dominated by pro-establishment voters, who are expected to follow the wishes of the central government in Beijing. Protesters had been calling for a fully democratic election with open nominations for the territory’s next chief executive in 2017.

The Hong Kong election is not a direct one; candidates are voted by an election committee, mostly comprising pro-Beijing members.

Hong Kong’s ever-cynical netizens were quick to make jokes about the fact that Lam won 777 votes – “7” being Cantonese slang for “penis”.

The crackdown, which comes more than two years after the end of the massive protests, could reignite political tensions in Hong Kong as the city prepares for its leadership transfer. “My priority will be to heal the divide”.

Lam is intensely disliked by the pro-democracy camp after promoting the Beijing-backed political reform package that sparked the protests of 2014.

There were scuffles outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center as several hundred protesters attempted to force their way inside.

One of the politicians, Tanya Chan, said that “after all these years, first of all the timing, it’s very unusual”.

As a novice politician, Lam said she had learned to be humble from the campaign. “It’s sending a message to the community that the hardline approach to Hong Kong affairs will continue”.

Ms Lam will take office on July 1, succeeding current leader Mr Leung, who cited family reasons when he ruled out a second term.

Mrs Lam had been plagued by controversy over issues such as backpedalling on her initial decision to retire this year from politics entirely, and her signing of an agreement to build a HK$3.5 billion (S$630.5 million) Palace Museum, inspired by its Beijing counterpart, without public consultation.

That has outraged Chinese leaders, who have clamped down hard on any hint of separatism in other regions like Tibet.

While Hong Kong’s proximity to China has been a boon for the city, bringing in Chinese investment and spending, businesses have also faced growing competition from mainland Chinese firms in core sectors like services and property. “I think she will betray Hong Kong people”.

She reiterated her commitment to housing, education, tax reforms, and youth works that she had promised in her election platforms.

Thirty-one votes were not cast, including a few lawmakers who favor self-determination for Hong Kong that spoiled their ballots as a protest at the “small circle election”. Yeung graduated from high school in Canada and has a political science degree from the University of Western Ontario.

“It will be an uphill battle for Carrie Lam to regain trust and respect from the public”, he said. “This serves as a clear reminder for Taiwanese that we must ensure that opportunity for future generations”, Wu said.