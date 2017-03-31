Hong Kong police arrest more 2014 Umbrella Movement pro-democracy protest leaders

The phone calls from police came one day after pro-Beijing candidate Carrie Lam triumphed in controversial elections to be Hong Kong’s next leader. There were 31 abstentions.

“The decision to prosecute was made the day after Carrie Lam’s win, the candidate who presumably ran on a platform of reconciliation and unity”, said commentator Jason Ng, a lawyer who has written a book about the 2014 democracy protests called Umbrellas in Bloom.

In a major development, Carrie Lam has been elected as the chief executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Those concerns were heightened on Monday when police charged nine leading campaigners who took part in the Umbrella Movement of 2014 – including student protesters and lawmakers – in connection with the rallies. Since then the movement had been dubbed the “umbrella revolution” because protesters had en masse used umbrellas to shield themselves from the pepper spray. But not in Hong Kong yesterday, where the victor was largely predetermined, the electors handpicked by the mainland Chinese government, with the public playing no role. She noted that city residents see these values as very important.

Frustration at what they see as China’s increasing influence and a lack of promised political reform has sparked calls for self-determination for Hong Kong, or even a complete split from China.

Ms Lam said she will try to build consensus by focusing on social issues, including poverty and housing.

The new chief said she had “no knowledge” about the prosecution.

The crackdown, which comes more than two years after the end of the massive protests, could reignite political tensions in Hong Kong as the city prepares for its leadership transfer.

Lam denied she knew of the police action, and said that prosecution actions are undertaken independently by the Department of Justice.

“When the No. 2 official becomes the No. 1, there isn’t going to be much change”, said Joshua Wong, one of the leaders of those protests told The New York Times.

When Britain handed Hong Kong to China in 1997 after more than a century of rule, China agreed to a policy of “one country, two systems:” The communist regime would regain sovereignty, but the bustling Asian financial hub would maintain its open economic and political systems. “This is very important because Hong Kong’s competitiveness is declining”.

Andrew Leung and Carrie Lam. Photo: GovHK. Representatives of a broad number of sectors, from business to education, sit on the committee that chooses the chief executive, but the vast majority of the city’s 3.8 million electorate have no say in the vote. The city also needs to seize opportunities in the mainland, the editorial said. But Hong Kong is facing a lot of problems.

Professor Benny Tai and Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, two other leaders of the movement, had been ordered to do the same, along with legislators Tanya Chan and Shiu Ka-chun.

“This serves as a clear reminder for Taiwanese that we must ensure that opportunity for future generations”, Wu said.

But she has also said she would “strengthen the relationship between Hong Kong and China”.

For almost three months in 2014, protesters surrounded the main government offices and blocked roads in the heart of Hong Kong’s financial district.