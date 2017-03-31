House Intel chair: Paul Manafort agrees to testify about Russian Federation connections

The Democratic call comes on the heels of recent dramatic events in which Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, briefed President Trump at the White House after seeing documents that he says identified US citizens in the Trump transition being caught up in incidental surveillance of intelligence agency targets.

The House Intelligence committee will conduct an investigation following these revelations to see if any procedures were violated. “We thank Mr. Manafort for volunteering and encourage others with knowledge of these issues to voluntarily interview with the committee”, Nunes said.

The confirmation of an ongoing FBI investigation was a blow to the White House, which has described the Russian Federation probe as a ruse.

The Bureau’s director, Comey, said as little about it as he could on Monday when he appeared before Nunes, Schiff and their colleagues. He called the cancellation of the hearing with former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan “a dodge”. Trump has used the denials to assert that “to the best of his knowledge” none of his associates has anything to do with Russian Federation.

Spicer also said the president still felt somewhat vindicated by Nunes’ statements, despite the lawmaker’s apparent backtracking.

Nunes surprised and angered committee Democrats and some of his fellow Republicans on Wednesday with a surprise announcement that some private communications by Trump and members of his team may have been swept up by USA intelligence as they monitored foreign targets. After he briefed reporters, Nunes met with the president. Both are Trump associates who have been under scrutiny – Stone for alleged collusion with Wikileaks and Page for trips to Russian Federation, among other things.

Chairman Devin Nunes of California and ranking Democrat Adam Schiff, also of California, on Friday held dueling news conferences for the second time this week. As of Friday, Schiff said the information had not been provided. “You simply can’t have the chairman of the investigation reporting to one of the possible targets of the investigation”.

Among them, any details of investigations ordered under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the names of anyone allegedly linked to the case, including former national-security adviser Michael Flynn, who served in the Trump administration for 24 days before he was sacked for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador. “.If he wants to come out in public and have a public hearing he’s more than welcome to do that”. A new date has not been set. When asked whether Manafort would agree to be interviewed about his past work as a political consultant in eastern Europe, Maloni said that the interview would be about Russian interference in the election.

Manafort eventually signed a $10 million annual contract with Deripaska beginning in 2006, according to interviews with several people familiar with payments to Manafort and business records obtained by the AP.

Manafort is facing accusations that he secretly worked to advance Russian interests for years before he joined Trump’s presidential campaign in April.

The attorney for former Trump adviser Roger Stone is informing the committee that his client is willing to talk – and preferably in public – Stone told CNN. Today they made separate appearances. But he said that the documents that he’s mentioned this week, intercepts that he says involve names of people in the Trump campaign, that is not the issue that they’re looking at.

“The actions of the House chair (Wednesday) certainly call into question the ability of that committee to perform an independent investigation, but I don’t think that applies to the Senate committee”, he said.

“It doesn’t get any more independent than that…”, he said. Or the potential witnesses could not show up or just walk away in the middle of testifying because they are not under subpoena.