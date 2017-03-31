House, Senate In Different Directions On Russia Interference

The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday began its public hearings to analyse possible Russian interference in last November’s elections.

The Senate committee’s investigation into Russian Federation began in January and is still in its early stages.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida says that that within the past 24 hours, a second hacking attempt was made against former members of his GOP presidential campaign team.

Former FBI special agent Clint Watts was part of the committee’s investigation. Mark Warner of Virginia, Burr said: “Mark and I work hand in hand on this”. Witnesses said the effort goes back years and often starts with Russian-backed media.

Russian Federation is interfering in the upcoming French election according to the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who branded Moscow a “balance disrupter”.

“Some of our close allies in Europe are experiencing exactly the same kind of interference in their political processes”, Warner said.

Mr Watts added that pro-Russian social media accounts continue to tweet at President Trump during times that they know he is online, hoping that he will read and cite fake news reports.

Burr has said that so far, the Senate committee has requested 20 individuals to be interviewed.

The top Democrat on the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, told reporters the chamber’s investigation into Russian meddling in USA elections needs to go forward despite whatever obstacles it may face.

“After he reviewed classified documents on White House grounds”.

If it seems like your family members living in key swing states were more swept up in anti-Hillary Clinton fake news than others during the 2016 election, Russian trolls may have been involved. US intelligence agencies concluded in January that Putin had ordered a hacking campaign that saw sensitive emails from Democratic leaders released ahead of the November election to help Trump defeat his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton.

Sen. Mark Warner is alleging that Russian Federation continually sought to undermine American trust in the US media.

An expert says that the Kremlin is trying is still trying to influence USA politics today.

Rubio was one of the rivals of then-candidate Donald Trump in the Republican presidential nomination.

“Most of this influence came online”, and “without setting foot” in the U.S., Watts said. “I can’t speak for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but I’ve never seen any suggestion or any evidence that that’s the case”.

The committee’s top Democrat, Adam Schiff of California, has called for Nunes to step down from the probe.

Ryan also admits to not knowing if Nunes even has the papers in his position and reassured O’Donnell that Nunes briefed the president because he planned to brief everyone, including his democratic colleagues in House Intelligence Committee.