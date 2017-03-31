House Speaker Ryan understands Trump’s frustration on health bill

But they’re more upbeat about at least one critical area: his handling of the economy.

A lot of things, ‘ Ryan said of their conversations. The health care bill’s failure changed that for Ryan.

But the poll also found a brighter spot for the businessman-politician on the economy, often a major driver of presidential success or failure.

The bill Ryan and Trump wanted passed rolled back some of the provisions of Obamacare, but wasn’t a full repeal.

“This is a can-do president, who is a business guy, who wants to get things done”, Ryan said on CBS.

-Just a quarter of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing, while three-quarters disapprove. Gallup’s own measure of Trump’s approval has dipped below 40 percent.

Of six changes the failed House GOP bill would have made to President Barack Obama’s law, five drew more negative than positive reviews.

“Voters are inclined to think Donald Trump should resign if proof emerges of direct coordination between his campaign team and Russian Federation in the election last fall”, PPP President Dean Debnam said in a statement.

The president has responded in public with belligerent tweets often blaming the media, Democrats, conservative Republicans and others.

Overall, Ryan’s job approval rating is negative: 49% of the public disapproves – almost doubling those who approve. We should give people choices. About a year ago, in April of 2016, just 42 percent of Americans described the economy as good in another AP-NORC poll.

Vice President Mike Pence returned to the Senate Thursday afternoon – the second time in one day – to cast a tie-breaking vote on legislation to undo an Obama-era regulation on funding for abortion providers.

Both Ryan and Trump spoke of their eagerness to work on tax reform, but Ryan said it’s not as doable with the trillion dollars in taxes from Obamacare still weighing on the American tax system. “On a personal level, I think he’s too involved with how he’s portrayed in the media”.

The survey was conducted over five days preceding and following last Friday’s withdrawal of the GOP health care bill. “[If] the Republican Congress allows the ideal to be the enemy of the good, I worry we’ll push the president into working with Democrats”.

I am sure there are the core supporters of Trump, who feel that allowing millions of people to lose health insurance is acceptable, but the swing voters who helped him get into office might have another opinion. “10 percent are not”. And yet, many in the party continue to say the health care fight isn’t in their rear-view mirror just yet.

Fifty-eight percent disapproved of his overall performance as president, not much different from his negative grade on health care.

As for what’s next, Short said the administration is looking to the judicial branch, including pushing for the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.