How Trump’s budget cuts could affect Meals on Wheels, needy North Texans

But the White House also proposes cutting hundreds of millions of dollars from the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees an $800 million annual program that props up Meals on Wheels operations nationwide. In the worst case scenario, the organization would not have enough money to keep the lights on. Those grants help fund Meals on Wheels programs all over the country, including here in Central Texas.

Meals on Wheels, which provides food to individuals who are unable to leave their homes, says it served more than 219 million meals to 2 million seniors in 2015. “A lot of times this is the only person they see all day”, said volunteer Donna Reuss.

Mulvaney’s comments Thursday caused consternation at the Capitol and beyond as lawmakers from both parties vowed to protect the program, which serves almost a million meals per day nationwide through a network of more than 5,000 local programs. I really feel like this is something they need, that interaction with other people.

“We can’t spend money on programs just because they sound good”, Mulvaney said in response to a question about the plan to cut the funding. So any cuts are going to have an effect on the amount of service we’re able to provide.

“We can’t do that anymore”, Mulvaney said. “It would be devastating if there were cuts for Meals on Wheels”. “We’re going to spend money, we’re going to spend a lot of money, but we’re not going to spend it on programs that can not show that they actually deliver the promises that we’ve made to people”. The agency also benefits from Mature Services funds. Trump’s proposed budget would cut that number down significantly.

President Trump’s proposed budget would cut the Franklin county Meals On Wheels program an estimated $1.6 million, according to LifeCare Alliance.

“All Meals on Wheels (locations) are separate entities”, Gerlach says, “Meals on Wheels America is a national association, but they are not a governing body nor a funding source”. One, downtown on second, already lost their federal funding years ago.