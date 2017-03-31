Howard, Dempsey, Cameron return under Arena vs Honduras

Veteran coach Bruce Arena believes a tougher mental approach can help the United States reignite their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign on Friday as the Americans prepare to face Honduras in a must-win tie in California. There’s moments where you’re sitting at home and you’re praying and hoping things can work out. “I’m hopeful tomorrow that when we step out on the field that there’s going to be some support for the usa team, and I think there will be”. It’s what I love to do. United States’ Christian Pulisic, right, stops a pass next to a Honduras defender during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Friday, March 24, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. “He’s a guy who’s going to continue to give everything he has until somebody says he can’t anymore”.

In the end, the raft of goals came from Sebastian Lletget (who had to leave the game early with an injury), Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey (three) and Christian Pulisic. With 55 global goals, Dempsey moved within two of Landon Donovan’s American record. “Christian is just starting and we don’t know what he’s going to look like in 10 years from now, but certainly at this age, he reminds me a lot of Landon“.

He made a brief return to training in mid-September before being shut down for the rest of the year, sidelining him for the MLS Cup final – which the Sounders won – and the start of World Cup qualifying.

“You’ve got to stay relevant”, Dempsey explained.

“Seven games remaining, you’re still there”, Arena said, pointing out that Mexico reached the playoffs four years ago with just 11 points.

Pulisic scored one and provided three assists in an outstanding individual performance which has earned widespread acclaim.

Showing poise beyond his years, Pulisic agreed with Arena that he has only begun to scratch the surface of his talents, and the combination of big club games with worldwide appearances will only increase his effectiveness.

So the United States Mens’ National Team kicks off later tonight against Honduras in what is likely a must-win game in World Cup Qualifying.

After taking a pass from Alejandro Bedoya, Bradley dribbled across the field from the right wing before firing a 25-yard effort left-footed into the bottom corner. Jurgen Klinsmann was sacked as USA coach, with Bruce Arena replacing him. “We’re going to have 11 good players on the field Friday night”.

There remains some mystery about Dempsey’s illness. Dempsey wound up scoring a hat trick, and giving a team on life support a new heartbeat. He said he is not experiencing those issues any longer.

“For sure, there’s always the possibility that you’re not going to be able to come back to be at that level”. You want to be someone in the games that can make an impact.

“Yeah”, he added, “it would be great if I could be around for that”. A delicate Pulisic lob found Dempsey for his first goal, when he bulled defenders off him and finished with aplomb. Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann after the USA team started 0-2 in qualifying.

“He’s got exceptional skill, vision”.

“Why? We didn’t have anyone else”, he quipped. “Made it easy for me”.

“It’s a huge game for us”, Howard said.

Arena had to ask Dempsey, “How many minutes do you think you can give me?”

Dempsey, Jozy Altidore, and Pulisic linked up well all night, despite Dempsey and Pulisic having never started a national team game together before. If you could have drawn up a flawless outcome for them coming into the day, this would have been it.