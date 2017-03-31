Huawei 2016 sales up 32 percent, profit little-changed

Smartphone shipments rose 38.6 per cent a year ago to 45.4 million, according to IDC, a research firm.

The Chinese company, which is the world’s biggest maker of telecoms equipment, said on Friday it earned 37 billion yuan ($A7 billion) on total revenue that rose to 521.6 billion yuan. Further, the company has spent an additional 4.9 billion yuan on brand and channel building previous year. The revenue of Huawei’s consumer business segment grew 44 per cent to 179.8 billion yuan, up from 125.2 billion yuan in 2015.

Huawei’s efforts to grow its mobile phone sales have been lead by significant investment in higher-specification models that are positioned to more directly take on Apple’s leading iPhone brand as well as Samsung’s upmarket phones.

Huawei again made the most revenue in China, up 41 percent to 236.5 billion yuan, which it attributed to the 4G network rollout, success in smartphone sales, and growing business in its enterprise and industry solutions.

“The 4.9 billion yuan in brand and channel building past year was a special investment”.

The net profit margin of the company came to be 7.1 per cent, down from 9.3 per cent in 2015. “The contribution from consumer businesses – the terminal product segment including smartphones and tablets – increased over the year, but its profit margin is lower than that of the carrier’s business, and it has eroded the overall net profit margin”.

“In 2016, Huawei maintained its strategic focus and achieved solid growth”, Huawei rotating CEO Eric Xu said.

The group’s slowing net profit growth follows a new push to expand sales of the company’s smart phones in overseas markets and amid strong competition in its domestic market from rivals Vivo and OPPO Electronics. That’s a 21.8 per cent increase over the 62.9 million units it sold in 2015, according to IDC.

Huawei spent 76.4 billion yuan on research and development in 2016, the first time for it to surpass the US$10-billion line, covering technologies from artificial intelligence, wireless technology to cloud computing. Huawei has the biggest R&D budget of any Chinese company.