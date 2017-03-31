Hyundai is Finally Working on a Long-Range Electric Car

“The electric-vehicle platform will require high up-front investments but we are doing this to prepare for the future”, Lee Ki-sang, head of Hyundai-Kia’s green auto operations, told Reuters in the city of Yongin, South Korea in a report published Thursday. The company will also introduce a new luxury electric vehicle under the Genesis brand in 2021, soon after the introduction of a hybrid plug-in model in 2019.

Hyundai Motor, which has long championed fuel-cell vehicles, has been under pressure to compete more vigorously in the battery electric market stimulated by Tesla Inc TSLA.O .

Instead of waiting for the new platform to be complete which might take another year or so, Hyundai in association with Kia has confirmed that the automobile brands will develop electric SUVs on existing platforms. Electric cars have obviously become the future as every company is working on launching at least one all-electric model in the next two years. The model concept has an advanced driver assistance technology feature with an extended hydrogen-powered range, in line with Hyundai’s target of creating zero-emissions hydrogen energy society.

Lee told the publication that he expects electric cars to account for 10 percent of global vehicle sales by 2025, up from the current one percent. The sales of electric vehicles at present account for 1% of the total global market. The main front during Hyundai’s presentation was its self-developed platform for connected-car service.

The unnamed platform is claimed to package the large lithium ion battery packs in the vehicle’s floors – a move that will not only boost interior space but allow future Hyundai (and Kia) models to carry bigger batteries for a longer range.

Hyundai Australia has already announced it has “no plans” to import the pure-electric version of the IONIQ.

South Korea’s mobile carrier KT demonstrated how homes can be connected with cars in partnership with Hyundai Motor Company at a warm-up event for the Seoul Motor Show on Thursday.