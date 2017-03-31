Hyundai Motor working on dedicated platform for electric vehicles: Executive

KT presented its voice assistant-based GiGA Genie platform to Hyundai Motor’s electric vehicle Ioniq, which enabled remote controlling of the vehicle with a driver’s voice, including starting the engine and searching for a destination. The company will also introduce a new luxury electric vehicle under the Genesis brand in 2021, soon after the introduction of a hybrid plug-in model in 2019.

Hyundai’s electric auto platform will allow it to install a battery pack underneath the floor of its electric vehicles to accommodate more battery capacity and maximize cabin space, Lee said.

Hyundai’s electric-car platform would allow the automaker to install a battery pack in vehicle floors to accommodate more battery capacity and maximize cabin space, Lee said. Lee expects to see at least a one percent increase in global EV sales by 2025, bringing the figure to 10 percent of total sales.

“The electric vehicles platform will require high up-front investments”, said Lee.

Analysts said Hyundai had no choice but to join the likes of Tesla, General Motors Co (GM.N) and Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) unit Mercedes-Benz in building separate electric-vehicle platforms to be relevant in the segment.

Hyundai will launch an electric SUV, followed by a sibling model by Kia Motors next year, he said, citing strong demand for SUVs. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 door sedan is not selling as well as its kissing cousin, the Kia Niro SUV. Previously, the company was a proponent of fuel cell vehicles and hybrids, but changing investor attitudes and regulatory pushes have led to a change in strategy.

Looking to siphon sales from Tesla’s near-monopoly on long-range EVs, Hyundai Motor Co. has its sights set on the near future when it plans to release electric cars under on its own separate platform, according to a report from Reuters. But the company isn’t doing away with fuel-cell technology just yet.

Hyundai says it is already working with Chinese battery suppliers to help lower prices of the costly technology.