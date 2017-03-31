Ice hockey-US women’s team settle pay dispute, avoid boycott

USA Today reports that USA Hockey has been forced to “inquire about players on NCAA Division III women’s hockey teams, adult league teams and Under-16 teams”.

We should mention a tentative deal between the sides last week was rejected by the United States of America hockey board.

“I’m just glad that they are getting close”, Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh told the Daily News.

However, this battle with USA Hockey went way past the hockey boards and the hockey rinks.

“I’m glad we could come together and reach an arrangement that will have a positive and lasting impact”, said Boston’s Hilary Knight, a veteran forward of the USA national team.

Forward Meghan Duggan tells NPR it’s not fair for USA Hockey to pay them for only six months every four years when they train full time. “We’ll now move forward together knowing we’ll look back on this day as one of the most positive in the history of USA Hockey”.

The Advisory Group mirrors a similar committee at Hockey Canada called the Women’s High Performance Advisory Committee.

As part of the agreement, players also received business class travel that men get for the world championships and the insurance protection they asked for. USA Hockey put out a release later that day discussing how they have already improved support of the women’s team and that they do not employ athletes, which didn’t actually address the demands of the women’s team. Yes, a deal was reached that will see the best women represent their country in the upcoming World Women’s Championship starting this weekend, but there will have to be a thorough deconstruction at some point over how this matter was taken to the limit and how badly those who run USA Hockey have looked in the process.

The women’s players were asking for a $68,000 annual salary as well as for benefits like child care, maternity leave and the ability to compete in more games throughout the year. While USA Hockey deserves credit for finally putting a foot in the right direction, the women should not have had to boycott for equitable treatment in the first place.

The men’s team similarly isn’t paid in non-Olympic years, but that squad is typically composed of well-compensated National Hockey League players.

It’s a four-year agreement that pays players beyond just the six-month Olympic period.

The effort reflected a similar initiative previous year by the women’s national team in soccer that is now before the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Young women are now being given the same support system as men have always enjoyed in terms of teammates and team building. At all levels, women hockey players are seeing that scabbing at this critical juncture, would jeopardize the very future of their sport.

The Canadians wrapped up their training camp Tuesday.

Thursday: Practice, 3:15-4:15 p.m. The Canadian squad, the four-time Olympic champs, wrapped up practices on Monday and were headed to MI, not certain whether they’d even have a first-round opponent.

Following the announcement, members of the women’s team released a video.

The women’s national team and USA Hockey had been negotiating for more than a year over wages and equitable support.

The women’s players had also been buoyed by messages of support from across the sports world in recent days.

Done deal. United States women have a new contract and will play in World championships.