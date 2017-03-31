India beat Australia by 8 wickets to take series 2-1

On day two, half-centuries from Rahul (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (57) shaped the Indian reply even as Australian bowlers tied down the scoring rate.

Glenn Maxwell did an excellent job at point, where he collected Pujara’s push and threw down the middle stump at the non-striker’s end with the batsman well short of the crease after a mix-up with Rahul.

India defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the fourth and final test at Dharmasala, today, to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

They were then in contention after the first two days of a tit-for-tat battle in Dharamsala until a woeful second innings allowed the hosts to pull away for a 2-1 series triumph on Tuesday.

India will retain the ICC Mace as they are still the number one Test team in the world. But I have really enjoyed playing in this series and it has been a great learning curve for me as a captain and [for] our team as well. However, the India opener was unable to reach three figures – his top score the 90 he managed in the first innings in Bangalore.

Lehmann was lavish in his praise for Australia captain Steve Smith, comparing his superb batting run in the series with no less than Don Bradman.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed 25 wickets to go with his couple of fifties, won the man-of-the-match and man-of-the-series awards. “I thought that was the case (friends off the field), but it has changed for sure”.

However, the ill-tempered Test series, seemed to have changed the equation as Kohli indicated after the conclusion of the Test series.

“No, it has changed”, Kohli said in the post-match conference.

Team India’s series victory over Australia came so decisively in the final Test that the Australians could have no complaints about being beaten by a better team.

VIRAT Kohli says he no longer counts Australian cricketers as his friends in a fiery postscript to the Border-Gavaskar series.

“I think that is an opportunity from where we could have really driven the game”.

“The boys and the dressing room are hurting”, Smith said in Dharamsala. I know coming over here, I said it a few times, we’re being written off, we’d lose 4-0 and all that kind of stuff.

“A lot of people wrote us off before we got here”.

The series witnessed several controversies with players from both sides indulging in intense verbal duels both on and off the field. They were in a critical situation against the Black Caps as they were trailing by 95 runs in second innings with just 5 wickets in hand.