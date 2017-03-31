India court bans sale of 800000 cars

Supreme Court banned the sale and registration of non-BS IV compliant vehicles.

“Majority of the vehicles in the pipeline have already been sold. We have run out of stock and many customers had to return empty-handed”, said a DR Brijmohan sales executive.

Besides, it is working on various options to work within the framework provided by the Court order, even trying to liquidate as much of the company’s and its dealers’ BS III inventory as possible by March 31, it added.

After March 31, India will be switching to BS-IV fuel across the country and this shift will ensure that India’s auto industry can move to BS-VI by 2020 – a goal that the Modi governemnt has targeted.

The Supreme Court‘s decision banning all BS-III-compliant and lower grade vehicles from 1 April has left automakers with huge unsold inventories, with no chance of offloading these in the market anytime before the 1 April deadline.

“Like vehicles, thermal power plants are also a big contributor towards air pollution, hence the next step in that direction is for the government to implement the December 2015 notification on emission standards for thermal power plants in a time-bound manner and not dilute them.

Cost is secondary”, the counsel appearing for one of the manufacturers told a bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta. They could not be implemented throughout the country because Indian refineries lacked the capacity to cleanse fuel to BS IV standards. “We’ll either bring our BS III vehicles back and upgrade them to meet BSIV norms, or export them”, says an official of a commercial vehicle manufacturer. “Some manufactures may have postponed to save costs, but this has only ended costing more for them”, he said. The SC-mandated Environment Pollution Control Authority had, in October a year ago, directed vehicle manufacturers that no non-BS-IV vehicle will be registered after April 1.

Automobile companies, except Bajaj, had opposed the EPCA’s plea, which demanded only BS-IV compliant vehicles should be sold in the market.

In commercial vehicles, production of BS-III vehicles actually grew after the meeting between the industry and the Environment Pollution Control Authority in October 2016, when they were urged to taper down production.

