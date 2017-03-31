India on verge of victory as Australia collapse

Jadeja took four wickets and scored 63 runs in Dharamsala to walk away with the player of the series award. A fired-up Pat Cummins made a decision to test Jadeja’s resolve by unleashing a barrage of bouncers, one even striking the batsman on his arm and ricocheting onto the helmet grille.

When the umpire intervened as the battle appeared to get heated, Wade defused the situation with a backhander abour Jadeja’s extensive use of social media.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been riding the purple wave for a while, but it’s Ravindra Jadeja whose performance in the Australian series has perched him on top of ICC’s Test bowlers ranking.

“There’s self-satisfaction and now I am suitable for both formats and the confidence inherently increases that I can back myself as a longer version player”. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (5-92) dismissed debutant Kuldeep Yadav for seven to wrap up the innings and complete his second five-wicket haul of the series.

India won their fourth consecutive Test series at home by defeating Australia in the fourth Test by eight wickets at Dharamsala. Jadeja’s middle stump was knocked back, and he was soon to be joined by Bhuvneshwar and then Saha. Lyon’s strike rate of 56.7 is better than Muralitharan’s 66.8.

They would have expected a few hard overs from the pacemen but not the fusillade fired down by Bhuvneshwar and Umesh that did for Warner, Smith and Renshaw. Pujara was the only Indian batsman to score 400-plus runs in this Test series. Jadeja even survived an lbw shout via DRS on the very first ball of the day. He amassed a staggering 373 runs with an average of 74 in the three-Test series against New Zealand. Now he fiddled at an Umesh delivery he may have left at another time.

Ajinkya Rahane and Peter Handscomb were tied in 198 runs apiece.

Jadeja then had Steve O’Keefe (0) caught at short leg. And yesterday, the third day of the fourth Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here, the tough-cutie Jadeja put Australians to the sword, with his bat, ball and words.

“At that time, runs were important; there wasn’t much batting after me and Saha; so we talked about getting close to 300 together before thinking of going for the big shots”.

Finally Wade showed more intent in Hazlewood’s company, until the paceman was deceived twice by Ashwin. However, he did not last long as he was caught behind in the next over bowled by Umesh (3-29).