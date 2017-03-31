India Open: PV Sindhu to face Saina in blockbuster quarterfinals

Star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu notched up contrasting victories on Thursday to set up a mouth-watering quarterfinal clash at the Yonex-Sunrise India Super Series badminton tournament at the Siri Fort Sports Complex here.

Sixth-seed Saina, on the other hand, took just half an hour to outplay 19-year-old Pompawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-14, 21-11 to storm into the quarter-finals.

Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu then staved off the challenge of Japan’s Saena Kawakami 21-16, 23-21 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Saina on Friday.

Men: Sameer Verma bt Hu Yun (Hkg) 21-17, 21-15; 7-Chou Tien Chen (Tpe) bt B. Sai Praneeth 21-14, 21-16; 3-Victor Axelsen (Den) bt K. Srikanth 21-7, 21-12; 6-Ng Ka Long Angus (Hkg) bt Sourabh Verma 21-19, 14-21, 22-20. Paired with Ashwini Ponnappa, the Indians lost to Thai fourth seeded pair of Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 15-21, 10-21 in 34 minutes. She leads 17-12 now and steals the game from her opponent and emerges victorious 21-17.Saina played brilliantly throughout the match, while Lee was upset most of the times by Saina’s low cross court punches making her opponent to stretch out. They’ve only played each other once, in 2014, when the senior Saina prevailed. “It is very hard to control the shuttles”, Saina had said.

“She is a top 10 player and it will be very tough to control the shuttle”.

“I had prepared for his game but he played better today”, Sameer said later.

“I feel really happy to win my first match“. Nehwal had a close affair as she missed the semi-final berth by a whisker whereas Sindhu faced a clear defeat.

World No 9 Saina and the 2015 victor looked much relaxed in the match and did not have to sweat much as she wrapped up the proceedings in 33 minutes to stay on course for her second title.

On the day of pre-quarterfinals, when 10 matches involved Indians, only unseeded Sameer Verma continued his march and joined P. V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal at the quarterfinal stage.