India win series from Australia 2-1 after 8-wicket romp

Fittingly, it was Rahul who hit the winning runs, guiding a delivery from left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe to the on-side.

The left-hander also won the “Man of the Tournament” award for his 25 wickets and two half-centuries at the right time when the hosts needed someone to take the charge.

Former Australia cricket team pacer Mitchell Johnson has indirectly launched a verbal volley against injured India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, saying that batsman Ajinkya Rahane should continue as the Indian captain. He also commended Rahane’s leadership in the final Test.

“Unbelievable. This is our best series win so far”. But our guys kept bouncing back.

Kohli was ruled out on the morning of the series-decider against Australia after failing to recover from the injury he sustained in the third Test in Ranchi, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to lead India to an eight-wicket victory.

Indian Captian Virat Kohli on March 28 made it clear that he was not ready to forgive the Australian players for what they did this series and that they were “no longer friends”.

“It had happened in a flash and we were just one point away from Pakistan at the second spot”. It has been a team season.

“The team has shown the tenacity to bounce back from hard situations”, he added.ICC Chief Executive David Richardson congratulated the Indian team and said: “On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate India for achieving and maintaining number-one status amid some stiff competition, particularly from Australia and Pakistan who both held the top spot over the past year, and South Africa who have had some great Test series wins of late”. “Unbelievable, the kind of fitness and desire the fast bowlers have shown, it has been game-changing”, Kohli added.

If the Indians feel they should have won 3-1, the Australians could as well say at worse it should have been two-all in which case the Gavaskar-Border Trophy would have remained with the visitors. But Kohli, who managed only 46 runs in the series, said the hard-fought series against Australia was the most satisfying of India’s recent run, that included victories over New Zealand, England and Bangladesh in an extended home season.

“Really enjoyed it. Credit to all the boys”. For Australians, coming to India is one of the toughest places to tour and I think the way the guys were able to adapt and challenged India in these conditions was fantastic.

We are absolutely delighted to have topped the ICC Test rankings.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3-29) and Ravindra Jadeja (3-24) shared six wickets as Australia collapsed on day three to be all out for 137 in their second innings.