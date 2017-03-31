Indian Cricket team arrives in Kangra for 4th Test match against Australia

Australia skipper Steve Smith said Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh lived up to his expectations after the middle order batsmen scripted the team’s great escape in the drawn third test against India on Monday.

However, Marsh (53) and Handscomb (72*) displayed a fighting performance as the duo went on to share a gritting 124-run stand for the fifth wicket to help their side reach 204-6 in their second innings.

Australia, however, had a different scenario after India declared their innings for a mammoth 603 for nine and made them bowl a 37-year high of 210 overs.

Now Warner is drawing on the same reserves to turn around a return in India that in seven Test matches is yet to deliver the knock-out innings he is famous for.

Ranchi: India captain Virat Kohli was today effusive in his praise for Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha’s record 199-run stand, saying that it was the “best” partnership he has ever seen.

But Handscomb and Marsh battled on through the entire second session to first erase the deficit and then ensure Australia were safe by the time they were separated.

With this draw, the series is still tied at 1-1, with one Test to go, at Dharamsala from March 25.

“I’m very proud, they had game plans, they backed their defence for a long period of time”. “The way Marsh and Handscomb batted was fantastic”. They didn’t look like they were getting out for a while. There’s been a lot of pressure on the spinners to go out there and perform and I think they’ve had some good patches and some bad patches.

But in the hindsight he felt that they were about 100 runs short in the first innings, with Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja making the difference with his five for 124-run spell. He is one guy who is willing to do anything for the team wherever we asked him to bat he bats.

But it was Smith’s wicket that brought a raucous home crowd to its feet after a quiet first hour of play.

“Credit to the groundsman, the wicket held together beautifully”.

Kohli, who injured his shoulder while fielding on the opening day, did not take the field for the rest of Australia’s innings but batted at his usual number four position.

“It was nervous”, said Smith, who will lead his side in the final Test in Dharamsala, which begins on Saturday.

“It’s great signs for us that everyone is contributing”. We want to continue the same.

Saha, Kohli said, was similarly underappreciated. “He was high-class and proved why he is the joint top Test bowler along with Ashwin”, said Kohli. “I think Nathan Lyon will get a lot more bounce and he has been turning the ball quite nicely”, he said.

It was on his advice that Smith gestured to the Australian dressing room in Bengaluru whether to review a leg-before decision.

“If there’s anything called momentum, it’s with us”: Steve Smith. [Ravindra] Jadeja’s bowling was outstanding in this match.

TV UMPIRE: N.J. Llong (England). “I’m really happy that he performed in a big pressure match in a hard situation”.