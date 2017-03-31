Indian equities slip, banking stocks face selling pressure

Continuing its rising streak, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by over 100 points as the Lok Sabha approved four legislations to give shape to the historic GST amid short-covering in view of March series expiry.

Back home, Indian market ended higher on Thursday, extending the upmove to a third successive session after the country moved a step closer to implementing a nationwide Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime starting July 1 this year. The German DAX and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 both rose by 0.4 percent while France’s CAC 40 index gained half a percent.

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex fell nearly 97 points and the NSE Nifty cracked below the 9,100-mark in early trade today as investors took profit in recent gainers amid weak Asian cues.

Indian capital markets remained strong on Thursday.

The rupee gained traction in the final session of 2016-17 as it strengthened by 12 paise to 64.80 against the U.S. dollar early today on increased selling of the American currency amid continued foreign inflows. It had, during early morning trade, broke the 65-mark and touched a 17-month high since October 2015.

Sixteen of the 30 Sensex constituents ended higher, while overall advancing issues beat declining ones 1,729 to 999 and 227 stocks were unchanged. Healthcare rose 28 points and Auto increased 43 points.

The top five on the BSE Sensex were SBI, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and HDFC while Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, M&M and Maruti Suzuki declined the most.

Foreign funds picked up shares worth a net Rs 6,415.30 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

The total turnover on BSE hit Rs 18,978.14 crore, up from Rs 8,810.20 crore in the previous trading session. Globally, other Asian markets saw a lower trend, with Japan’s Nikkei falling 0.80 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng losing 0.37 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index shedding 0.96 per cent.