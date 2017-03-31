IPhone 8 Leak Reveals Surprising Design, New Name

There were previous reports that Apple will be placing the Touch ID scanner below the smartphone’s display, but it would seem that the technology has not been prepared in time to launch with the iPhone 8. But sometimes there could be surprises.

The Apple rumor mill churns once again: A new report by iDrop News suggests the next iPhone will look an very bad lot like what we’re expecting from the Galaxy S8 (not to mention a few other Android devices). It contradicts previous rumors of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The website even published a mockup of the ‘iPhone Edition, ‘ based on the feedback provided by sources who are aware of Apple’s future plans.

Second, the iDrop News says that the iPhone 8 will not have a glass back and will instead be metal. There is a consensus in the rumor mill that the 10th anniversary iPhone would feature a 5.8-inch OLED display with no side bezels.

By having a taller screen and keeping a narrow width, the Galaxy S8’s body remains manageable and comfortable to use.source Business Insider Apart from keeping comfort while sporting a huge screen, the Galaxy S8’s tall screen is also better for using apps than conventional screens.caption A regular 16:9 screen vs the Galaxy S8’s 18.5:9 screen. According to Nikkei, the curves will be there only for visual appeal. Just when Samsung went all out with its latest mobile device, Apple may have been doing as much especially that the iPhone 8 is considered the 10th-anniversary edition of the iPhone.

It’s quite possible that Apple found itself in a similar situation. But the sensor won’t be ready for production until September. This is actually not the first time that an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner has been rumored/hinted for the iPhone 8, but whether or not it will be realized into an actual product is still up in the air. For the Touch ID placement, the back of the device is generally where are index finger usually rests but it will limit you from unlocking the device while placed on the table.

We’ve seen and heard a lot about iPhone 8, but nothing is really confirmed.

The report also calls it the iPhone Edition, something that has been leaked earlier as well. Other names such as iPhone Pro and iPhone X have also been doing rounds.