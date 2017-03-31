Iran Is the ‘Greatest Long-Term Threat to Stability,’ Army General Warns

The Central Region, or CENTCOM AOR, spans more than 4 million square miles that cover 20 predominantly Muslim nations that stretch from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia.

Iran poses the “most significant threat” in the Middle East, where its nefarious activities and support for terror organizations have grown since the announcement of the landmark nuclear agreement, US Central Command leader Gen. Joseph Votel told the Congress on Wednesday.

We have not seen any improvement in Iran’s behavior since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), addressing Iran’s nuclear program, was finalized in July 2015.

Votel said he gets regular reports on Iran’s use of boats to harass USA military and others in global waters off its coast, with around 300 incidents in the past year alone. “And it’s an area between normal competition between states – and it’s just short of open conflict”.

Iran is exploiting this arena in a multitude of ways including “lethal aid facilitation”, the use of “surrogate forces” and cyber attacks, Votel contended. It includes more than 80,000 soldiers on land, sea and air as well as the ongoing campaign to defeat Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (or ISIS) as well as the Taliban in Afghanistan. “We need to look at opportunities where we can disrupt (Iran) through military means”, he said, adding that there were more than 300 instances in 2016 alone in which Iran harrassed United States and other ships in worldwide waters near its shores. “We need to look at opportunities where we can expose and hold them accountable for the things that they are doing”.

“We must make sure that we are postured for goal in this region”, Votel said.

“We are watching closely for indications and warnings of decreasing Iranian concern regarding the threat posed by ISIS, leading to a potential shift to targeting USA and coalition personnel and infrastructure in an effort to influence a potential long-term USA security presence”, he said.

