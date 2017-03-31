Irish Rail warn of “extensive disruption’ to services due to picketing”

Iarnród Éireann advises customers that due to secondary picketing associated with the Bus Éireann dispute at a number of locations, extensive disruption can be expected to rail services today.

A full list of cancellations is available here, with nearly every route across the country impacted. “However we are now experiencing severe disruption to our services as a result of organised secondary picketing at our depots”.

While trains left from Dundalk train station this morning heading to Dublin, there were no trains arriving from the opposite direction.

Irish Rail are advising that it cannot guarantee any services across DART and Dublin commuter services, and that cancellations on Intercity routes are also expected.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross criticised the unexpected pickets.

Staff are demonstrating solidarity with their Bus Éireann colleagues whose all-out strike over cuts has entered its eight day.

In a statement, he said he is “actively monitoring developments”, and went on to urge both parties to get back to the Labour Court to resolve their differences. However that process has not yet been completed.

The escalation piled further pressure on the busy Friday morning rush hour on the roads, with many people opting to walk long distances into work.

“I assure you, there was no union involvement in this”, he said.

He said: “Had we any inkling we would have advised customers to be aware of this”. He called the new situation for commuters this morning “unofficial and unjustified”.