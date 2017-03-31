Islamic State shells recaptured areas in west Mosul

Dozens of civilians were reportedly killed when a USA -led coalition airstrike targeted a Daesh car-bomb in western Mosul, a local official told Anadolu Agency.

Federal Police moved in on foot from near the train station toward the Old City, forging ahead through rubble-filled streets. “We know it means a lot to Daesh”, he said, using an Arab acronym for Islamic State.

More than 150,000 people have fled their homes in west Mosul, the Iraqi authorities say, of which two-thirds have found shelter in camps near the city where they receive food, blankets and foam mattresses.

He barked orders into his radio as mortar rounds landed beyond his position.

Almost 45,000 people have fled the fighting between Iraqi government forces and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISISL) militants in western Mosul over the past week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Wednesday.

Since then, many Iraqis have fled, but somewhere between 750,000 and one million are thought to remain in west Mosul.

Seif Rasheed, a 28-year-old CTS medic, said one commando had been killed earlier that day in the same area, shot through the head, and another wounded, shot through the neck and hip.

“Federal Police troops have got very close to liberating al-Hadbaa Minaret, the second most important strategic target in Western Mosul after the liberated government buildings”, Jawdat said, using the Arabic common reference to the mosque’s “leaning” minaret.

The issue is sensitive as Islamic State have a record of torturing, mutilating and killing military and civilian captives, and such an incident could be a blow to troops’ morale.

About 255,000 people have been displaced from Mosul and surrounding areas since October, including more than 100,000 since the military campaign in western Mosul began on February 19, according to United Nations figures.

United Nations humanitarian co-ordinator Lise Grande said the humanitarian operation in western Mosul had so far been far larger and more complex than in the east.

So the Shiite flags at Mosul’s gateway signal that a military defeat of the Islamic State is insufficient.

Haidar al-Abadi, Iraq’s Shiite prime minister, scheduled to visit Washington this week, said this about reconciliation with Sunnis, at a forum sponsored by the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani, “We are proud of our diversity”. “We are not talking about military confrontation as such”. Iraqi forces supported by US Special Operations Forces captured the eastern part of the city late in 2016 and now are trying to recapture the western half.

Abadi, who leads the Shi’ite majority government in Baghdad, said it would be crucial to win over the local population in Sunni-dominated Mosul to achieve lasting peace.

The attack was claimed in an online statement by IS, which gave a toll of 23 dead, the US-based SITE Intelligence Group reported.