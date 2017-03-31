Israel approves construction of first new settlement in more than 20 years

Israel’s government on Thursday (March 30) approved the establishment of a new settlement in the West Bank for the first time in more than two decades, and also laid the groundwork for further expansion despite a request from President Donald Trump to hold off on settlement activity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to build a new settlement to compensate the residents of Amona, an illegal settler outpost that was demolished in February under the orders of Israel’s Supreme Court.

“Today’s announcement once again proves that Israel is more committed to appeasing its illegal settler population than to abiding by the requirements for stability and a just peace”, she added.

Even if Netanyahu is charged, legal and political analysts say he could go on governing for a year or more since the process of confirming and approving charges can be drawn out.

Thursday’s announcement comes despite no agreement between the Trump and Netanyahu governments on how to address settlements.

The Palestinians have earmarked the West Bank and East Jerusalem as territories for any future Palestinian state.

The construction would take place in the Emek Shilo area near Nablus.

Critics had accused Netanyahu of using the issue as a pretext for engineering an early national vote that could delay any peace moves under the new US administration and also put off the his possible indictment over suspected corruption.

“It’s a challenge not only to the Palestinians, but also to the global community represented by the Security Council that passed a resolution only three months ago against settlement expansion”.

At 10:25 p.m., the Prime Minister’s Office announced that the cabinet decided, in a unanimous vote, to create the first new officially sanctioned West Bank settlement in some 25 years.

The former U.S. administration of Barack Obama was deeply opposed to Israel’s expansion of the settlements and in December withheld its veto from a UN Security Council resolution condemning the policy.

The new settlement was already on track to be approved “before the President had a chance to lay out his expectations”, said the official, who declined to be named due to the sensitive nature of peace talks. Earlier in February, Trump had said settlement expansion “may not be helpful” in achieving peace.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been simultaneously negotiating with the USA government on reducing settlement activity. The Israeli leader’s unadulterated adulation for the new president took him as far as tweeting out praise for Trump’s plan to build a border wall with Mexico – leading to a diplomatic crisis with that country – and playing down concerns over the administration’s unfortunate International Holocaust Memorial Day statement that omitted mention of Jewish suffering and lax response to rising anti-Semitism in the US.

Palestinians want the West Bank and East Jerusalem for their own state, along with the Gaza Strip.