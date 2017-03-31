Israel approves first new West Bank settlement in 20 years

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his security cabinet Thursday that he will unilaterally restrict new settlement construction in the West Bank in a show of goodwill to President Donald Trump, according to a minister.

“I made a promise that we would establish a new settlement”, Netanyahu told reporters.

The Jewish state had already cut $6 million from its contribution of $11.7 million following a UN Security Council resolution passed in December condemning Israel’s settlement building in the occupied Palestinian territories, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Israel has approved thousands of new homes since Donald Trump was elected United States president, but they all have been additions to existing settlements.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel’s security cabinet gave the go-ahead for the building of a settlement for Jewish residents of Amona, a West Bank outpost of 40 homes that was evacuated in February. Much of the global community views Israeli settlements as illegal.

The country’s Supreme Court ordered that the illegal outpost be demolished because it was built illegally on private Palestinian land.

A spokesman for United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, expressed “disappointment and alarm” at the announcement.

The new settlement would be built near the existing settlement of Shilo, which is nearby to the Amona site.

Agriculture minister Uri Ariel also welcomed the announcement, saying it would allow the “development of Judaea and Samaria”, the phrase right-wing Israelis use for the West Bank.

“Israel will strive to follow the administration’s wishes, and in return the USA will neither condemn nor approve construction, whether inside or outside the settlement blocs”.

By last week, the proposed new settlement was on the agenda when Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, met with Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s special representative for worldwide negotiations, The Washington Post reported.

New prefabricated homes are seen under construction in the West Bank between the Israeli outpost of Amona and the settlement of Ofra (background), north of Ramallah, on January 31, 2017. For years, Israeli settlements cropped up all around that land.

The global community has always been voicing concerns over the controversial constructions while condemning the deteriorating security situation between Israelis and Palestinians. “By giving in to settler pressure, Netanyahu is leading Israelis and Palestinians to a reality of one state and apartheid”.

The Palestinians and the global community consider the settlements obstacles to peace because they gobble up territory where the Palestinians seek to establish their state.