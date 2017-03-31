Ivanka Trump becomes unpaid White House employee

The announcement on Wednesday amounts to the formal recognition of the value Trump places on the judgement and loyalty of both his daughter and his son-in-law.

The White House announced on Wednesday that Ivanka would be taking an official role in the Trump administration as assistant to the president, joining her husband Jared Kushner, who now serves as senior adviser. Mr. Trump’s 35-year-old daughter has contributed significantly to her father’s campaign, transition, and now, his presidency, drawing criticism because she hasn’t been subject to the same ethics rules as an official, on-the-books White House employee.

Last week, it was reported that the president’s Jewish daughter was working out of a West Wing office and was in the process of receiving a government security clearance. Critics immediately pounced, including White House ethics lawyers for Presidents Obama and George W. Bush, who noted in a letter to Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn that by declining to become a government staffer, Ivanka was still neatly avoiding the ethics and conflict of interest rules applied to all other White House employees.

“Well, I mean, how is it nepotism?”

She is not the only family member in her household to have a title.

Some of the toughest knocks, although not all, are coming from liberals who think Ivanka Trump has done too little to temper the president’s conservative agenda.

“These lines of informal advice were already well established”, said Joe Devanny, a research fellow at King’s College, London, who studied the Trump transition team.

We can expect to see a lot more of her in the administration now. She relinquished those positions to come to Washington, though she retains ownership of her brand.

In response, Ms. Trump opted instead to become an official, if unpaid, White House employee.

After the news last week that Trump would be joining her father in the White House only as a volunteer, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich called it “like a coup, and the dictator’s family is moving into the palace as it prepares to the loot the country”. Kushner, a top Donald Trump aide, is also serving the White House as an unpaid government employee. That was among the subjects addressed when Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February, and Ivanka Trump had a seat at the table. She has limited political experience and scant support from Republican lawmakers.

The White House described the move as one that would harness her talents to impact policy.

She’ll be vocal on economic empowerment of women, workforce development and human trafficking, they said. She has always been a key trusted adviser to her father, through her young adulthood to her time as executive vice president of real estate development and acquisition at the Trump Organization, and, ultimately, to his 2016 presidential campaign.

Slaughter tweeted that if Trump “could actually get something like this through, it would be real & important progress”. “I don’t know that first daughters have any special status”, he said. “If that relationship is a fixed point in the way that the Trump administration will run, it’s better to make it as formal as possible with a flow of information and a paper trail”.