Ivanka Trump is making her White House job official

The line has seen an increase in sales since President Trump took office, however, that may have more to do with media promoting stories that large retailers are banning the line from their stores and loyal Trump supporters response, along with many opthers learning anew about the moderate prices luxury clothing and jewelry line due to the non-stop coverage of accusations against the first daughter and her business.

Ivanka Trump, who served as a top executive in the Trump organization in addition to running her own business, was a key adviser to her father’s presidential campaign.

A spokeswoman for the president praised his daughter’s new role.

The Massachusetts senator – who President Trump continues to delight in referring to as “Pocahontas” – said in her letter that this new hire by the administration had ‘resulted in substantial confusion’.

Her unofficial role has grown in recent weeks, and she was granted security clearance and a West Wing office, drawing scrutiny from some.

Asked about the criticism of her White House work, Trump acknowledged in a statement to the Associated Press that she “wouldn’t be here in Washington if my father wasn’t elected president”.

Ivanka Trump’s company is being sued for allegedly exploiting her father’s position to reap “unfair benefits and illegal profits” in a class action lawsuit launched in California that raises further questions about the Trumps’ conflicts of interests.

The US first daughter had initially planned to serve inside her father’s administration in a more informal capacity but changed course after ethics experts cried foul. Trump has seized on a set of typically progressive issues, notably family leave and child care, leading many to assume she did not share her father’s nationalistic politics.

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules”, Ms. Trump said in a Wednesday statement to the New York Times.

Ivanka Trump’s attorney Jamie Gorelick said she will file the financial disclosures required of federal employees and will be bound by official ethics rules.

She will face ethics rules in her new position.

Mr. Trump’s daughter has already conducted high-profile meetings and other business for the White House.

Ivanka Marie Trump is an American businesswoman and former fashion model.

To minimize future conflicts of interest, The Times reported last week, Trump had transferred her brand’s assets into a trust overseen by her brother-in-law, Josh Kushner, and sister-in-law, Nicole Meyer. “If that relationship is a fixed point in the way that the Trump administration will run, it’s better to make it as formal as possible with a flow of information and a paper trail”. Critics, however, claim that Trump’s hiring violates federal nepotism laws.