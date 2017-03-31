Ivanka Trump takes unpaid job as White House adviser

Ivanka Trump will be joining the White House in an official capacity as an employee, she announced on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump‘s elder daughter, Ivanka Trump, announced today that she will take an official position in his administration, according to a statement. Ivanka has filed financial disclosure forms that are required of all federal employees and will be bound by the same ethics rules.

“This arrangement appears created to allow Ms Trump to avoid the ethics, conflict-of-interest and other rules that apply to White House employees”, Norman L Eisen and Richard W Painter, White House ethics lawyers for Presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush, respectively, wrote in a letter to Donald F McGahn II, the White House counsel.

For one, Trump will be a point of contact for foreign governments, like her husband, which makes it more difficult “for the state department to follow bilateral communication” between the US and other countries and creates a “coordination problem that gets harder the more people in the White House that are performing that role”, Devanny said.

Perhaps more significantly, Ivanka Trump and her husband, along with the president’s top economic adviser, Gary D Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive, provide the moderate political ballast against an economic nationalist wing of the White House led by Stephen K Bannon, the chief strategist, and policy adviser Stephen Miller. “Democracy 21 praises Ms. Trump for her decision, which recognizes that it would have been wrong for her to function as a White House employee and not be subject to the same rules that apply to other White House employees”, he said in a statement. She will also receive government-provided communications devices, per the official.

The White House maintains she won’t be paid and she won’t officially be an employee. In a telephone interview with the New York Times, Eisen continued his criticism of Ivanka, describing her situation as “a lot of nepotism”.

She has also stepped away from the larger Trump organisation, replacing her share of the profits with a fixed payment instead. The meeting included at least two appointees in the administration.

Ivanka Trump took a formal leave of absence from her eponymous apparel and accessories brand, as well as the Trump Organization, in January.

“In choosing his personal staff, the President enjoys an unusual degree of freedom, which Congress found suitable to the demands of his office”, wrote Daniel Koffsky, deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel, which serves as interpreter of federal law for the White House.

Ivanka Trump’s involvement in business roundtable discussions could be attributed to her business background at her namesake fashion label and her father’s real estate empire, but she has also had a say in other causes that she is passionate about.

She continues to own her brand.

Jared Kushner was out the door and ready to go bright and early on Thursday morning, opting to head over to the White House a little after 6:30am. This announcement comes after rumors circulated that she would have an office in the West Wing.

Ivanka Trump speaks at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space.

While her influence in the tumultuous White House remains opaque, she is very close to her father, who joined her at a round table this week and praised her work on women’s economic issues.