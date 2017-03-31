Iwobi pleads with Alexis, Ozil not to leave Arsenal

The Argentine worldwide will look to expose Arsenal’s defensive frailties and fire his team to a vital win, which will also give City confidence when they travel to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Sanchez, who has indicated he would like to see out his contract, is the club’s top scorer with 22 goals this season.

The Arsenal board have reportedly tabled a new 2-year contract for Wenger, as his current deal runs out at the end of this season. Were we underestimating West Brom? You have to be men and focus on what matters and what is our job.

The growing feeling is that Sanchez will push to move in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus having previously been seen as the prime candidates.

Speaking at a press conference at the club’s training ground at London Colney this morning the long-serving Frenchman insisted the Chilean dangerman was staying put at Arsenal.

Having had a two-week global break to fix things after a 3-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion last time out, Wenger desperately needs one of his big names to step up against City. “All I do know is that when he’s gone, they’re going to miss him badly”.

Arsene Wenger: I have made my decision, I will make the announcement soon. “I don’t think it’s an immediate concern to Arsenal Football Club”.

Why are you keeping us in suspense?

“I am very clear in my mind”.

What has not been sorted?

“He was fantastic. I went back and a lot of what happened at City was because of him”.

“But I am very clear in my mind”.

“Is my situation causing instability?”

“A player like him, who has played for Real Madrid and now Arsenal, and who knows the Premier League and La Liga, he has his own feeling and experience. You want to force me to talk about something I don’t want to speak about”.

Reports had suggested he would not return in this campaign despite undergoing surgery back in December and Wenger has now confirmed that is the case, with speculation sure to follow over the 32-year-old’s long-term future, as his contract expires at the end of the season. “One day I will answer”.

This news will come as a major blow to our hopes of finishing in the top four this season as Cazorla has proven to be a HUGE miss over the past five months since he was sidelined.

Like Sánchez, Mesut Özil will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and the club will wait until then to discuss terms with both players.

Jack Wilshere, who was spotted at London Colney yesterday, is also waiting to clarify his long-term future. I think he’s happy here.

It turns out he was just picking up some signed Arsenal shirts.

“It promises to be an attacking game”. Yet football’s 21-year longest-serving manager will not have it that his silence is now nearly deafening. “In not we’ll look elsewhere”. We had two shots on goal. We were caught where West Brom are strong and where we are usually quite good – defending set-pieces.