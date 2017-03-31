Jacobs misses weight check, unable to win IBF belt

Golovkin has owned at least one world middleweight title for more than six years and it has been almost nine years, and 23 fights, since any rival has gone the distance with him.

Jacobs said he stood right up to Golovkin after hitting the canvas early in the bout.

In by far the toughest fight of his stellar career, Golovkin often was stymied by Jacobs changing to a left-handed style.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, of Thailand, poses for photographs after a WBC super flyweight championship boxing match against Roman Gonzalez, of Nicaragua, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in NY.

The fight would be likely to take place in Kazakhstan or the United Kingdom, and while it’s not the biggest fight that could be made – GGG v Canelo Alvarez is still topping many people’s wishlists – it would certainly be a close encounter. Jacobs said. “I can’t be broken, especially by fear”.

He didn’t, unlike so many other opponents who felt the fury of GGG. That could happen in Golovkin’s home country in June during the EXPO 2017 – a world’s fair type event.

Golovkin likes that idea, though it wouldnt be a lucrative payday.

Still, with Madison Square Garden reverberating from chants of “Triple G” or “JACOBS”, no one could be sure of the outcome right until the final punch.

After twelve of rounds of action the judges scored an unanimous decision in favour of Gennady Golovkin with scores of 115-112 x2 and 114-113. Of course, Billy Joe is the last one. “It is my dream”.

GGG hasnt fought at home since 2010, when he won the WBA crown against Nilson Julio Tapia. Thats been true, however, for several years, and putting together such a fight has been elusive.

But Jacobs also believes Golovkin can be hurt and that, in GGG’s last fight, Kell Brock had Golovkin “shaken up”. Several of his listeners responded, basically, with a Weve heard that before mantra. I promise well bring an fantastic show..

“I respect Daniel Jacobs, and he did a very good job and clean job”, Golovkin said after Saturday night’s bout.

Of course I am ready to fight Canelo.

Golovkin’s promoter Tom Loeffler says the O2 Arena in London is also an option to host a unification fight with Saunders, after 20,000 tickets sold out in 11 minutes when Golovkin fought Briton Kell Brook there a year ago.

The elephant in the ring, though, could be Jacobs. “I wasn’t thinking that I needed the 12th round to win the fight”. He seemed to be in control against Jacobs, who looked very wary of Golovkin’s power.

“They want the big fight and Daniel Jacobs got X’d out”, he said.

It marked the first time that Golovkin had not won by KO in 24 fights, and the first time that he had ever been taken to 12 rounds. I have a good respect where respect is due.

After 10 rounds, the AP had Golovkin ahead 96-93, with Jacobs winning the 10th, after three straight rounds for Golovkin.

“After the knockdown, I told him he had to kill me”, Jacobs said. “I’m not going to be intimidated, that’s the last thing I’m concerned about is being intimidated in the ring”.

But Jacobs, 30, may have to bide his time and hope Triple G comes through against Saunders before he can go for revenge. But at least he remains in the conversation. He’s a very skillful fighter.