Jadeja’s amusing reply when asked about chat with Wade

The variation of off-spinner and left-arm spinner also works well. The bearded cricketer with tousled hair has stepped out of spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin’s shadow and has replaced the off-spinner as the number one test bowler in the rankings. Among Australian bowlers, only Richie Benaud has taken more wickets in India than Nathan Lyon.

Ravindra Jadeja (63) posted his highest score against Australia, eclipsing the 54 not out at Ranchi in this month. I thought our bowlers, batsmen and fielders, they all did well. I developed as a player overall. Earlier, there was criticism in the media that I bowled a lot on the leg-stump, conceded boundaries on the leg-side, that after building pressure for four bowls, I would bowl a boundary ball.

“There’s self-satisfaction and now I am suitable for both formats and the confidence inherently increases that I can back myself as a longer version player”. There fast bowlers were bowling at 140 plus speed.

“Yes, it was a tough situation in the morning, as there was seam and bounce in the wicket”. “Today I realised that what exactly people mean when they talk about challenges of Test cricket”.

“Wait until you come down here and say it. Wait until you get down here mate”, Wade said to Jadeja. “Everything is happening automatically”. “I was just telling Wade that we will meet and have dinner once you guys have lost the Test”. “I will try to get to a hundred next time, and celebrate with two bats as swords”, he added. We are taking the liberty of discounting the uncertainties of the game as India need just 87 to win, with all 10 wickets intact. Yes. He’s become the third all-rounder, after Kapil Dev and Mitchell Johnson, to take 50 or more wickets and score 500 or more runs in a season. “It was magical. You couldn’t have asked for more. We were discussing that we will have to make bulk of the runs in our partnership”, Jadeja said. Saha and Jaddu were fantastic.

I particularly liked the way he grew as the season progressed. Lokesh Rahul was unbeaten on 13, while Murali Vijay was 6 not out.

Meanwhile, pacer Umesh Yadav, who took the wind out of Australia’s batting line-up last afternoon, said he was determined to give it a go because it was the last Test of a wildly successful season. Indeed, India’s overseas successes could well emerge, in significant measure, from Saha, Ashwin and Jadeja, and maybe even Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, taking a step up with the bat. That motivated me. If I can respond to him with runs, it will be great.