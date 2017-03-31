Jagielka believes Coleman injury will help inspire Everton

The Republic of Ireland captain suffered a awful double leg break following a horror tackle from Wales defender Neil Taylor in last Friday’s World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

Wales captain Ashley Williams says he “felt sick inside” when he realised Everton team-mate Seamus Coleman had broken his leg in Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

O’Neill said Coleman was in good spirits three days after undergoing surgery to pin his broken tibia and fibula, which he sustained in a collision with Wales’ Neil Taylor on Friday night.

Republic of Ireland: Westwood (GK), Christie, Egan (Boyle 62), Pearce, Brady, McGeady (O’Dowda 72) Hendrick (Gleeson 62), Hourihane (O’Kane 62), Hayes (Horgan 62), McClean (Long 71), Doyle.

But Ronald Koeman, who admitted he was still in pain when he spoke to him on Saturday, insisted he has the steel to overcome his setback.

But, in the course of his reflections on the March double-header, O’Neill mounted an unprompted defence of the 2014 World Cup final ref.

” But I know he will come back strongly, that’s the type of man he is”.

“The feeling I get from everyone outside the club is that they know him as a genuine, decent stand-up guy who always gives his all”.

“We all support him and everyone at the Club will rally round to be there for him during his rehab“.

After starting the last two matches, Jagielka is expected to slot into Koeman’s starting line-up for the double-header against Liverpool and United as defensive options have been slimmed down with the loss of Coleman.

“At the time, I was in the swing of things”.

‘I think he’s doing much better now.

Asked about his own emotions as Coleman lay in agony on the pitch in the aftermath of the incident, O’Neill said: “The first reaction is that you know you have lost a great player for a start”.

Right-back Coleman has started 26 of Everton’s 29 Premier League matches so far this season and fellow defender Jagielka added: “Seamus is a massive part of the furniture”.

He said: “I can’t see how they could possibly think about appealing a card when it was very, very close to being red and on another day, the referee could have easily given a red card”. When he was told he couldn’t visit Coleman, his instinct was to send him a text as soon as possible.

Should Neil Taylor receive a harsher punishment for the tackle?