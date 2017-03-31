James Harden on Verge of Joining Elite Company Atop Leaderboards

As of March 30, James was averaging 29.3 points per game, 8 rebounds per game and 11.4 assists.

He’s having arguably the best passing season any forward has ever had, now averaging more assists per game than any forward in the history of the National Basketball Association. “In my opinion, I think [the MVP award is] going to have to come down to wins because both of those guys are making history every night, Russell with the triple-doubles and the things that James is doing for his team, it’s tremendous”.

Russell Westbrook led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an incredible win on March 29 that not only made National Basketball Association history, but also left fans demanding he win the 2017 MVP award.

With nine games remaining, if the Thunder go on a tear and win seven or more and sniff 50 wins, Westbrook may make the final move in what has been a scintillating MVP race. His assists allow his teammates – like Trevor Ariza, 31, and Eric Gordon, 28 – to sink in the 3-point shots, helping the Rockets fly above the competition.

But that was just a warmup act. He also set a career high for 3-pointers in a season while the Rockets also broke the National Basketball Association record for most team threes in a season.

“It’s incredible”, said Thunder center Enes Kanter last Wednesday, “especially at point guard because he is shooting twos and threes, going inside and outside”. They trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Yes, Russell is also helping out his team, generating 23.8 points by assists and averaging 31.8 points per game, but James’s combined score of 56.6 edges out Russell’s 55.6.

OK, so Westbrook took 40 shots. The rest of his team hit 22 of 60.

And if his teammates back off an occasional rebound to help him get a triple-double that’s OK, too. His ability to make triple doubles a nightly occurrence is truly remarkable. In this case the selfish tag for his pursuit doesn’t really fit.

Houston would be slated to square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder if the season ended today, pitting the two top MVP candidates against each other. The NBA should be wanting to sell that story.

There is a slim chance that James will win his fifth MVP award this year. It is entirely possible that we will wait 50 plus years before the National Basketball Association sees another season like this.