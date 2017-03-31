Japan Inflation Registers First Back-to-Back Rise Since 2015

A worker stands in a construction site in Tokyo March 23, 2017.

A rebound in energy costs pushed core consumer inflation to 0.2 percent in February, matching a median market forecast and marking the fastest annual pace in almost two years. That was beneath forecasts for -0.2% and down from -0.3% in February.

“Japan will continue to recover only gradually”, Koya Miyamae, a senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, said before the release.

For now, there is little sign of sustainable inflation, with weak wage gains during spring negotiations indicating consumer spending will likely remain subdued.

That topped expectations for 0.2% but was down from 0.4% in January.

Japan’s national Consumer Price Index grew 0.3 percent y/y in February, beating analyst forecasts calling for 0.2 percent. Japanese household spending saw its largest drop since September of 2016, at -3.8 percent year-over-year.

“Depending on oil and yen moves, it may take longer than expected for inflation to approach 1 percent”, he said.

With inflation far from his 2 percent target, however, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has stressed that he sees “no reason” to dial back the bank’s massive stimulus programme anytime soon.

“The global economy will help Japan’s exports and production but we don’t have robust domestic demand because companies and households remain cautious about spending”.

Analysts expect consumer inflation to accelerate near 1 percent later this year as the base effect of last year’s oil price falls dissipate.

“However, there is still no evidence that the tighter labor market is fueling price pressures”, Thieliant said, citing higher energy prices as the cause of the recent uptick in the primary inflation gauge.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.43 (forecast 1.44).

Factory output rose 2.0 percent in February from the previous month, the fastest rate of increase in eight months, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that final demand is picking up.

March consumer prices in Tokyo excluding fresh food, a leading indicator for nationwide prices, dropped 0.4 per cent (forecast -0.2 per cent). Stripping out fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.1 per cent (forecast 0.1 per cent).