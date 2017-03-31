Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, became the world’s second richest person with the $1.5 billion adding to his net worth. That is a small discrepancy given his overall net worth. Warren Buffett has witnessed a decline of $4.7 billion in his net worth after recent decline in valuation of his stock portfolio.

In addition to leading Amazon, Bezos plays key roles in some of the most cutting edge companies in space travel, AI, cloud computing and other emerging sectors.

Forbes put Bezos’ net worth slightly lower, at $75.2 billion, which put him above Buffett but just over a billion less than the Spanish fashion tycoon. It is important to note that during Wednesday trading hours, Amazon via AMZN, Techno30 gained a market value of 9 billion increasing Bezos wealth by $1.5 billion. At one point, Gates topped the list for 13 straight years, but fell to third place in 2008 when Microsoft’s stock fell 15% as a result of the company’s failed bid for Yahoo!

Blue Origin is expected to begin test flights this year ahead of taking paying passengers to space in 2018. Gates’ total wealth stands at $86 billion. Souq.com won a major vote of confidence a year ago and emerged as the highest-valued internet company in the region when it secured $275 million in funding from worldwide investors to support its growth.

The Oracle of Omaha getting displaced as the world’s number two richest person.

Then, Bezos cracked the ranks of the top 10 richest people in the world for the first time on the 2016 World’s Billionaires List with a $45.2 billion fortune.