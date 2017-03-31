Johnson holds off Rahm for WGC Match Play crown

WORLD NUMBER ONE Dustin Johnson continued his fine run of form after taking out the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. It was his third consecutive victory and stamped his position at No. 1.

“He’s just a flawless, complete player”. He won the HSBC Champions in Shanghai in 2013, pitching in for eagle on the 16th hole.

On the 356-yard par four eighteenth hole, Rahm blasted a drive that went a whopping 382 yards, rolling straight through the middle of the green and coming to rest a few yards over it. Johnson played a safe iron off the tee, but wedged to the front fringe of the green, leaving himself about about 25 feet to the hole for his birdie try.

Number of World Golf Championships Dustin Johnson has to his name.

And the young Spaniard, who won his first US PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines this year, won the 13th, 15th and 16th with birdies – rolling in a clutch 32-footer at the 16th.

Rahm’s bogeys at the third and fourth saw Johnson take a quick lead, which the American built on with birdies to win the fifth and sixth holes before another bogey from a clearly frustrated Rahm at the eighth saw Johnson go 5 up. “He is a great player and with all that potential is going to be a great player for a long time”. I’m definitely proud of the way I hung in there and played tough, and just tried to never give away holes. But his chip down the slope checked up and stayed short of the ridge, and he had to settle for par.

“It’s a lot of positives to take out of this week so I’ll be sad for a couple of minutes but then I’ll be fine”.

America D.A. Points claimed his third PGA Tour victory with a two-shot success in the Puerto Rico Open. The victory gives him a two-year exemption. “He’s got that thing about him that’s going to make him a big-time victor out here, and hopefully I can hang with him”.

“Only the victor can enjoy the moment so it was very special”, said Lee, who came into the final hole with a one-shot lead over Hur. Keep working on the things that I’m working on right now.

In the longest week of the year  seven matches over five days  and one of the toughest tournaments to win because match play is so unpredictable, Johnson delivered the outcome everyone expected Sunday at Austin Country Club. Bill Haas, for example, chipped in from 120 feet for par to halve the hole in a sudden-death playoff to advance out of his group, and he later got away with a bad drive at a key moment when his ball caromed off a spectator’s head into the fairway.

“So I (was) kind of nervous before I started”.

Lee’s winning total of 20-under 268 matched the tournament record set by Cristie Kerr in 2015, when Lee finished runner-up. This victory does not get him into the Masters because the Puerto Rico Open is held the same week as a WGC.

“That was just outside of him, and to hole that putt, put a little pressure on him, and then he missed it, I think that was a pretty important shot there”. Rahm then drove it over the green on 18, but failed to get up-and-down for a birdie.

Lee came into the final round with a one-shot lead over Mi Jung Hur.

So Yeon Ryu of South Korea and Austin Ernst of Greenville, South Carolina, tied for second at 14-under.