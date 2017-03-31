Joshi, Pawar, Sangma conferred Padma Vibhushan

In a civil investiture ceremony, former Lok Sabha speaker P.A. Sangma (Posthumous), BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and former ISRO chairman Professor U.R. Rao were awarded the country’s second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan.

“‘God has been kind”, tweeted Virat Kohli after receiving the Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. Rio Paralympics medallists Mariyappan Thangavelu and Deepa Malik, discus thrower Vikas Gowda and blind cricket team captain Shekhar Naik have also been honoured.

The dignitaries presented on the occasion were vice-president Mohammed Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Folk singer Basanti Bisht, entrepreneur Mohan Reddy Venkat Rama Bodanapu, Madhubani artist Baoa Devi, folk artist of Halakki tribe in Karnataka, Sukri Bommu Gouda, “Bike ambulance dada” of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal Karimul Hak were also conferred Padma Shri award.

This year, 89 people in total were recognized with the Padma award, including seven recipients for the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Kohli, who was in incredible form in 2016-17 season, was conferred with the award for the valuable contribution to Indian cricket during that period.

This is published unedited from the IANS feed.