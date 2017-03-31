Joss Whedon to direct a “Batgirl” movie

According to Variety, Whedon is set to soon sign a deal with the studio to write, direct, and produce an untitled Batgirl movie which will be part of the DC Extended Universe, but not necessarily connected to any other film now in development. He had previously said he was done with the MCU after a gruelling experience making 2015’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

The site adds that the project originated in the past month.

The always-reliable, super-intelligent crime-fighter is getting her very own movie and it’s being written, directed and produced by none other than #JossWhedon. (Detective Comics No. 359) by writer Gardner Fox and artist Carmine Infantino.

Batgirl is the creation of William Dozier, Julius Schwartz and Carmine Infantino for a character who could be debuted in the comics and the Batman television show simultaneously, first appearing in Detective Comics #359.

This will be the second female-led superhero film in the DC Extended Universe after this summer’s upcoming Wonder Woman film. Furthermore, she has also favorited tweets regarding the movie. More specifically, they claim the film will be based on the New 52 version of the character.

Perhaps the move toward Whedon is grounded in narrative, with hopes of infusing DCEU films with livelier plots.

The director was linked for years to the DC Wonder Woman big screen project.

Meanwhile, you can check out DC’s other heroes when JUSTICE LEAGUE smashes into theaters on November 17, 2017. Will Batgirl soon be in the mix? Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Suicide Squad all made tons of money but polarized audiences thanks to their grim and gritty vibes. Whedon is flawless to helm a movie like this as he has always been a fan of putting strong women roles in his films.