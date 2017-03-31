Justice League Gets Team Shot in UK Trailer

A Youtube user has created a amusing reaction video for the latest trailer of Justice League which releases in November 2017, featuring characters from Marvel’s Avengers. In the trailer, Ben Affleck said in a voiceover for Batman that “We have to be ready, you, me the others, there is an attack coming from far away”.

One of the year’s most anticipated superhero films is without question WB’s Justice League, which is bringing together a slew of DC’s most well known comic book heroes into one film – based of course after the comic books of the same name. Wonder Woman then replies, “Not coming Bruce.it’s already here”.

The trailer features a new footage of the league fighting parademons from Apokolips. The epic montage of the heroes team up to take on superhuman enemies with the background of the cover of the Beatles’ Come Together plays in the backdrop.

Directed by Zack Snyder, (who previously directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), this trailer also gives fans a first look at some of the Justice League members (Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash) and their powers. Henry Cavill’s Superman is speculated to appear in the movie.

The trailer introduces the Avengers to the characters in Justice League, and they all look alarmed.

In the “Justice League” trailers, Aquaman, Cyborg, The Flash will unite with The Batman and Wonder Woman to fight the evil.

Meanwhile, the original Justice League trailer was unveiled over the weekend ahead of the movie’s 17 November release, which created quite a buzz with the action-packed scenes. Check out the “Justice League” trailer below.