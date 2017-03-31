Kaine decides to oppose Gorsuch for Supreme Court

But with Democratic leaders nearly certainly set to enact a filibuster, Gorsuch will either need to reach 60 votes in order to be confirmed to the bench, or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will have to invoke the “nuclear” option and rewrite the Senate rules to kill the filibuster on Supreme Court nominees, an option he has previously expressed little desire to do. And Gorsuch backers, dressed in judges’ robes, sang sang “for justice of the court, Neil’s fine” to the tune of “Get me to the Church on Time” from the musical “My Fair Lady”. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada came out against his nomination earlier and insisted “in refusing to meet with me, he has disrespected our nation’s founding principles and pillars core to our democratic institutions”. Kaine announced Wednesday that he will vote to filibuster Federal Judge Neil Gorsuch. She had been withholding her decision until the two met, the spokesman said. Their obstruction had nothing to do with these nominees’ records, and when they flatly refused to confirm any further nominees to this court, Senate Democrats were forced to respond by changing the confirmation threshold for lower court nominees-intentionally keeping the 60-vote threshold intact for the Supreme Court because of the magnitude of the court.

“I’m open to anyone who’s got a reasonable suggestion for how we might slow what seems to be an inexorable path towards changing the rules”, Coons said on Thursday. “So how do you solve that?” “Judge Gorsuch’s opponents believe that the law doesn’t really matter”. “He’s not Robert Bork”, she says. As of Thursday, Gorsuch had met with almost 80 senators – including seven this week, but aides declined to specify with whom he met with in recent days.

“There is not one argument advanced in justification for the Democratic Senate majority to go nuclear in November 2013 that doesn’t also apply with equal force throughout the executive calendar”, Lee said.

Throughout history, the overwhelming majority of Supreme Court nominees have received a substantial majority of votes for confirmation.

“Considering nominations to the Supreme Court is one of the most consequential actions a senator can take”, Segal continued. It was Mitch McConnell and the Republicans who didn’t even get to the filibuster point with Merrick Garland.

In the almost 50 years since, just two justices – William Rehnquist and Samuel A. Alito Jr. – have been the only nominees to face a cloture vote. The following year, Warren Burger, who was nominated by Nixon, was named chief justice. Dianne Feinstein, who anxious that Gorsuch would vote to restrict abortion, that “no one is looking to return us to horse and buggy days”, the Associated Press reported.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer lost two in his caucus Thursday when Democratic Sens. Republicans could bar a filibuster and require only a simple majority vote, which itself would upset decades of Senate tradition. “And, unfortunately, we’ve been through 15 years of that, and this is just the latest incarnation of that fight”.

Veteran political activist Gary Bauer, of the Campaign for Working Families, says there are also several vulnerable Senate Democrats from states that Trump won on Election Day.

With Manchin and Heitkamp on board, attention will turn to others, including Sen. Claire McCaskill (Mo.) and Joe Donnelly (Ind.) are facing pressure to back Trump’s nominee as well. “Republicans have joined with Democrats to allow people who are qualified to go onto the court”.

“He has a record as a balanced, meticulous, and well respected jurist who understands the rule of law”, Heitkamp said of Gorsuch in a statement.

Rep. Joe Crowley of NY, the Democratic caucus chair, said he is unaware of any direct outreach from Trump’s White House to House Democrats. Then he was handpicked for the Supreme Court by the right-wing special interest laden Heritage Foundation and Federalist Society. Gorsuch came from the list – and Democrats blasted Trump for “outsourcing” his choice. “But if that were true we wouldn’t be here, would we?” asked Schumer.

“I have not done the research”. “Since I’ve been here over the last decade, it’s been a spiral to the bottom”, he said.