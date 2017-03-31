Kaine to oppose Trump court pick, join filibuster

A Democratic senator is warning her party it could be politically risky to block President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

West Virginia Sen Joe Manchin and North Dakota Sen Heidi Heitkamp announced in separate statements yesterday that they would join the 52 Senate Republicans in supporting the Denver-based appellate judge.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Gorsuch’s nomination on Monday, April 3rd.

Kaine said such rulings “do not demonstrate a philosophy that belongs on the Supreme Court”.

Gorsuch would need 60 votes to be confirmed under current Senate rules.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Republicans have said they'll confirm Gorsuch regardless of Democratic opposition.

“They say that Judge Gorsuch is simultaneously too deferential to President Trump (because he has failed to denounce the man who nominated him) and not deferential enough (because he has said that executive-branch agencies have too much leeway to apply their own interpretations of the law)”.

Should they vote for Judge Neil Gorsuch and anger their liberal base?

“It is obviously a really hard situation, that both alternatives, I think, have a lot of danger”, McCaskill told reporters yesterday.