The AP has announced that Kansas Jayhawks point guard Frank Mason III is the AP Player of the Year for the 2016-17 college basketball season.

Few has taken the Zags to the NCAA Tournament in all 18 of his seasons there.

Mason received 37 votes from the 65-member media panel that selects the AP Top 25 each week, becoming the first Big 12 player to receive the award since Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin in 2009.

Associated Press Deputy Director of Sports Products Barry Bedlan hands Gonzaga head coach Mark Few the 2016-2017 Coach of the Year trophy at a news conference Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Few is the first West Coast Conference coach to win the award since San Francisco’s Bob Gaillard in 1977.

Mason is likewise the first player in Kansas history to win Player of the Year, which has been handed out since 1960-61. Villanova’s Josh Hart was second with 16 votes, while Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan (9 votes) was third and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball (3 votes) finished 4th.

“It’s such an honor to be the first Jayhawk ever to win this award”, he said.

TCU romps in NIT final • Kenrich Williams had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and TCU routed Georgia Tech 88-56 in the NIT championship Thursday night in NY.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams had yet to hear details about his home state’s decision to repeal a law limiting protections for LGBT people, which had led the NCAA to strip the state of championship events and endanger its chances of hosting more in the future.

Tadric Jackson led Georgia Tech (21-16) with 19 points. He averaged 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists while putting UCLA back on the national map in a hurry.

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona, 7-0, 230, freshman, Jyvaskyla, Finland, 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 43.2 3-pt fg pct, 82.4 ft pct (1, 50). He also made just over 47 percent of his three-pointers, while converting 79.4 percent of his free throws. He is projected to be a potential top-five pick. He concluded his career as the No. 6 scorer (1,885 points) in KU history, as well as ranking No. 6 in assists (576), No. 8 in 3-point field goals (185) and No. 13 in steals (165).

Hartman coming back for Hoosiers • Forward Collin Hartman will return to IN next fall for a fifth season. He also did not attend Monday’s introductory news conference for coach Archie Miller. In a statement Thursday, Hartman says he had been leaning toward a return for some time.

Auriemma garnered 26 of the votes for coach of the year.

Jacobson just completed his 11th season at Northern Iowa.

As for other potential political hot spots, such as Texas where lawmakers are considering a similar bill and where the Final Four will be next year, the NCAA is in no rush to weigh in.

Financial terms of the extension weren’t disclosed.