Kansas just took a big step toward Medicaid expansion

Specifically, Medicaid expansion would need 27 votes in the 40-member Senate and 84 votes in the 120-member House.

The stage is set for Medicaid expansion in Kansas if Gov. Sam Brownback approves, which is unlikely.

Medicaid is administered by the states, combining state and federal dollars to provide health services to low-income people, including children and their caretakers, pregnant women, the disabled, the blind, and those over the age of 65 who qualify.

The Kansas Senate made its final vote 25-14 Tuesday, March, 28, 2017, to expand KanCare, the state’s Medicaid program, failing to garner enough votes to override should Gov. Sam Brownback veto the bill.

Health Reform: One of the more depressing aspects of the failed ObamaCare replacement bill was that it exposed how many Republicans have become ardent defenders of Medicaid – a “poverty” program that is slowly taking over health care.

The bill would extend coverage for up to 180,000 adults under the state’s existing Medicaid program.

He also said the bill ought to include work requirements.

Nor did he give any fact-based reasons for quickly vetoing a bill that would save lives, save money and save rural hospitals in his state, which has lost out on $1.8 billion in federal aid since 2014 by refusing the help.

“Medicaid expansion would be great for kids in Kansas“, said President and CEO Annie McKay.

The top Republican in the Senate said he didn’t believe the program would be blocked while the future of the federal health law remains in limbo.

Gov. Bill Haslam said Tuesday he is not now considering another legislative special session to expand the state’s Medicaid program under the federal Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.

Bollier called Brownback’s reasoning “disingenuous” and a “weak excuse”, noting that amendments to the Medicaid expansion bill addressing funding to abortion providers were introduced in both chambers and were voted down because voters did not support the measures. That prompted speculation that conservative Republicans were seeking to bury the bill quickly lest constituents bombard swayable legislators with appeals over the weekend.

Thirty-two states, including the District of Columbia, have chosen to participate, leading to more than 11 million people nationwide gaining coverage. “Or until [the ACA] is repealed in Washington”, Doll said. In Virginia, the number of deaths due to failure to expand Medicaid: between 266 and 987. He previously could count on fellow GOP conservatives who opposed the former Democratic president’s policies to block a Medicaid expansion.

A January poll by the advocacy arm of the American Cancer Society found that 82 percent of Kansans supported expanding KanCare, a 10-point jump over 2013.

In order to pay for citizens who before could not afford health insurance, deductibles rose to counter the extra people being covered.

As we’ve pointed out in this space, the secret sauce of ObamaCare wasn’t the rules, regulations and subsidies for private insurance, but the expansion of Medicaid. Let’s hope the Legislature can muster the handful of votes necessary to override the governor’s ill-advised veto.