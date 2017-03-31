Kei Nishikori, Jack Sock reach Miami Open quarterfinals

Fognini broke serve in the fourth game en route to a 4-1 lead but Nishikori fought back to 5-4 before losing the next game and with it the opening set.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) – Karolina Pliskova has never found Miami exactly to her liking, until now.

Pliskova improved to 23-3 this year, the best record on the women’s tour.

Serbia player-captain Nenad Zimonjic said in Belgrade that Djokovic, who has dropped from his No. 1 ranking after suffering a slump in form following his French Open title a year ago, will play in the April 7-9 series.

But Fognini didn’t just win the contest, he dominated it, racing to a 6-4, 6-2 victory in just 68 minutes. Fognini topped Donald Young 6-0, 6-4. The Japanese star was down a break early in the third, then took five of the final six games.

Second seed Nishikori was unusually lethargic throughout the match, allowing Fognini to become the first unseeded player to make the Miami semi-finals since 2007.

Young’s loss meant only one American man would reach the quarters. That would be No. 13 Jack Sock, who beat Jared Donaldson 6-2, 6-1.

Nadal missed the Davis Cup tie against Croatia last month because of fatigue following his five-set loss to Roger Federer in the Australian Open final.

A day after top seed Stan Wawrinka was beaten by Alexander Zverev, second seed Nishikori also slipped to defeat.